Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Shares Rose While Nbw Capital Has Decreased Holding; Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Shareholder Susquehanna International Group Llp Decreased Its Holding by $7.95 Million

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) by 84.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 61,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 11,162 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, down from 72,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $155.13. About 146,077 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 28,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 451,596 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67M, down from 479,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 520,914 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 24/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners and Satellite Petrochemical USA to Form Joint Venture Orbit Gulf Coast NGL Export; 03/05/2018 – MARINER EAST 1 NGL LINE PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION: REGULATOR; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Sells Propane Business to Superior for $900 Million; 15/03/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from NGL Fine-Chem for Oct 01 to Dec 31; 16/03/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Sale of Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900 Million; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.25M for 16.83 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual EPS reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.13 million activity.

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 3.30% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.82 per share. HELE’s profit will be $44.19M for 22.04 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.