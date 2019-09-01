Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Shares Rose While Greenwich Investment Management Has Boosted Stake by $1.61 Million; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stock Price Rose, Optimum Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $574,693

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 128.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 114,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 203,846 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 89,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 1.66 million shares traded or 128.39% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450M, EST. $494.6M; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 03/05/2018 – MARINER EAST 1 NGL LINE PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION: REGULATOR; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Rev $5.11B; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $5.11B, EST. $4.16B; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 19,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 43,693 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 63,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 2.69 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.13 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.1% or 110,920 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Com owns 321,213 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 65,657 shares. Captrust Fincl invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). One Trading LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 183,604 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 11,232 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De reported 1.63 million shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 250,000 shares. Hightower Services Lta, Texas-based fund reported 20,500 shares. Salient Advisors Limited Co reported 4.46M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 76,068 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Samson Cap Mngmt Llc reported 487,275 shares. New York-based Harber Asset Ltd Co has invested 2.16% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Schafer Cullen Cap Management Inc reported 8,525 shares. 237,066 were accumulated by Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited Com. Geode Mngmt Ltd Company reported 17,220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mairs And holds 0% or 9,200 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 94,418 shares. Cincinnati, a Ohio-based fund reported 267,497 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Montecito National Bank And holds 0.23% or 26,288 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation New York reported 0.63% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 14,500 shares. Caprock Gru reported 9,038 shares. Midas Mngmt Corp invested in 40,000 shares.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,238 shares to 1,275 shares, valued at $366,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 14,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).