Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Shareholder Salient Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $6.96 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Zacks Investment Management Raised Position in Amedisys (AMED) as Share Price Rose

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 4,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 99,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.02 million, up from 94,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.55. About 45,454 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 496,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3.96 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.47 million, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 210,672 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Rev $5.11B; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus; 24/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900M; 16/03/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling; 03/05/2018 – MARINER EAST 1 NGL LINE PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION: REGULATOR; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Sale of Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900 Million; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q EPS 71c; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO BUY NGL’S RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS -; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR

More notable recent Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amedisys Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amedisys beats by $0.06, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amedisys Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Updates 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMED shares while 81 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.15 million shares or 1.54% less from 26.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Limited Liability Corp holds 46,677 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell Associates Ltd has 650 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). 3,794 are owned by Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated. Glenmede Trust Na owns 54,070 shares. Citigroup holds 26,387 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Mngmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0.07% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Tortoise Inv Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 17,966 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 10,217 shares. Shelton Mngmt reported 1,976 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 55,369 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us invested 0.44% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Provident Finl Svcs Inc (NYSE:PFS) by 100,648 shares to 102,581 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,343 shares, and cut its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC).

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NGL Energy Partners LP Announces $150 Million Unit Repurchase Program – Business Wire” published on August 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Provides Mariner East Operational Update NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 1.06 million shares to 13.79M shares, valued at $398.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 282,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Midstream Prtnrs LP (NASDAQ:MMLP).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.13 million activity.