Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Shareholder Rr Advisors Has Boosted Position; Capstead Mtg (CMO) Shareholder Paradice Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position by $443,656

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 55,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.94% . The institutional investor held 6.64M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.06M, up from 6.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Capstead Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 1.18M shares traded or 49.02% up from the average. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has risen 0.72% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 167,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2.89 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.54M, up from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 604,817 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – DEAL AND ASSOCIATED APPLICATION OF NET PROCEEDS IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE IN NEAR-TERM CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900M; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q EPS 71c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NGL Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGL); 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 15/03/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from NGL Fine-Chem for Oct 01 to Dec 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Pinnacle Holdg Lc invested in 0% or 321,213 shares. Arrow Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.29% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 1.71M shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20,047 shares. Raymond James & Associates has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 145,211 shares. Mirae Asset Investments, a Korea-based fund reported 1.91M shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc invested 0.07% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). 2.89 million were accumulated by Rr Advsr Limited Company. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 33,792 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.01% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Hightower Ltd Company holds 119,914 shares. Sei Invs holds 25,340 shares. Gibraltar Cap holds 17,080 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Energy Sector – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Energy Transfer: The Most Undervalued Safe MLP – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Units of NGL Energy Partners Have Skyrocketed 54% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (Call) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $12.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold CMO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.05 million shares or 5.49% less from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Ltd Liability Corporation owns 111,884 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parkside Bank &, Missouri-based fund reported 269 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 247,848 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Gsa Capital Prtn Llp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 80,093 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 181,961 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 20,643 shares. Indexiq Limited Com holds 0.06% or 242,640 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.40 million shares. Georgia-based Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 60,357 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Focused Wealth Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). 13,300 were reported by Timber Hill Limited Liability Company. Glenmede Tru Na holds 365 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO).

More notable recent Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Rating For Capstead Mortgage Preferred Share – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Shareholders Are Down 35% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Snap Inc. Names Kenny Mitchell Chief Marketing Officer – Business Wire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Rating For 7.6% Preferred Share From Capstead Mortgage Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How We Dominated The Sector Investing In Capstead Mortgage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 11, 2019.