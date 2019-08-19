Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Shareholder Harvest Fund Advisors Lowered Its Holding as Shares Rose; Aldebaran Financial Trimmed Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $434,655 as Shares Rose

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 66.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 5.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 2.48 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.80 million, down from 7.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 1.08M shares traded or 57.86% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Sale of Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900 Million; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – TO COMPLETELY EXIT RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS AND RE-DEPLOY CAPITAL IN WATER SOLUTIONS & CRUDE LOGISTICS BUSINESSES; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 15/03/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from NGL Fine-Chem for Oct 01 to Dec 31; 02/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Closes Sale of Retail Propane Business and Sawtooth Joint Venture; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450M, EST. $494.6M

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 6,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 8,668 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 15,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $64.11. About 5.43 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,340 were accumulated by Sei Investments. Natl Asset Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 54,398 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation accumulated 151,508 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited holds 0.2% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 1.91M shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Alps Advisors has invested 1.08% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Gsa Cap Prns Llp accumulated 65,657 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc reported 6,850 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr has 109,200 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Holdings Ltd Company has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 321,213 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 15,430 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 119,914 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability invested in 21,789 shares or 0% of the stock.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 17,879 shares to 12.88M shares, valued at $535.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 1.38 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $363,143 activity.