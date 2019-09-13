Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Shareholder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Lifted Its Position; Indexiq Advisors Has Upped Landec (LNDC) Holding by $406,296

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 77.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 45,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 103,318 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $968,000, up from 58,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.11 million market cap company. It closed at $12.31 lastly. It is down 20.50% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.)

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 19.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 482,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.77 million, up from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.08% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 883,359 shares traded or 22.45% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5.11 BLN VS $3.85 BLN; 10/05/2018 – ETE: Energy Transfer Partners exec says construction of Rover natural gas pipeline “will be complete this month,” Mariner East 1 NGL pipeline back up and running. – ! $ETE; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Superior Plus On CW Neg NGL Energy Assets Acquis; 09/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend Mizuho Energy Summit; 07/05/2018 – DCP Midstream Announces Southern Hills NGL Pipeline Extension Into the DJ Basin Adding Takeaway Capacity via White Cliffs; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Sells Propane Business to Superior for $900 Million; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $629,300 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 11 investors sold LNDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 24.70 million shares or 2.87% less from 25.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,542 were accumulated by American Intl Gp Inc. Thb Asset Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 454,631 shares. 264,540 are held by Wells Fargo Commerce Mn. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Nwq Inv Company holds 0.72% or 3.42 million shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 4,723 shares. Foundry Partners Lc holds 0.09% or 230,945 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 36,891 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York reported 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 3,992 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Palouse Cap Mngmt stated it has 19,196 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Prns Ltd Com holds 1% or 416,292 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 2,600 shares.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 13,110 shares to 52,863 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 15,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,095 shares, and cut its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO).

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 102,305 shares to 498,815 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archrock Inc by 57,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).