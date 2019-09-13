Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Shareholder Arrow Investment Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $314,650 as Stock Rose; Omnicom Group (OMC) Holder Aperio Group Lifted Position by $409,698

Arrow Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc sold 22,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,947 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 51,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 387,299 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Sale of Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900 Million; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – DEAL AND ASSOCIATED APPLICATION OF NET PROCEEDS IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE IN NEAR-TERM CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 07/05/2018 – DCP Midstream Announces Southern Hills NGL Pipeline Extension Into the DJ Basin Adding Takeaway Capacity via White Cliffs; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – CO AGREES TO USE PROCEEDS OF EACH SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 26/04/2018 – KEYERA’S KEYLINK NGL GATHERING PIPELINE SYSTEM NOW IN SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 5,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 164,279 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.46M, up from 159,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $80.81. About 1.57M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 72.39 million shares or 2.24% more from 70.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 706,442 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 11,312 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hilltop Hldgs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 12,800 shares. Hsbc Plc accumulated 215,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.58M are owned by Financial Bank Of America Corporation De. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.04% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) or 20,131 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.03% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 39,167 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cannell Peter B & has 0.03% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 121,428 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Com reported 0.25% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Salient Cap Advsrs Limited Company has 3.96M shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.13 million activity.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.03 million for 16.16 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual EPS reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.13% or 64,306 shares. Cap Investment Lc holds 0.39% or 87,761 shares. 6,160 are owned by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.06% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 1.97 million shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 65,142 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Llc holds 0.98% or 49,546 shares in its portfolio. Chatham Capital Grp reported 31,895 shares stake. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,000 shares. Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Regions Financial accumulated 0.44% or 474,989 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 55,231 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsr Ltd Llc reported 22,603 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 0.04% or 11,843 shares in its portfolio.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $24.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 9,170 shares to 294,666 shares, valued at $14.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distrb (NYSE:CBD) by 12,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,543 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.