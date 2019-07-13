Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Share Value Rose While Greenwich Investment Management Upped Holding; Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Market Value Declined While Greenwich Investment Management Increased Its Position

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 41.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 60,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 206,201 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 145,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.63. About 102,032 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 5.59% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 128.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 114,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,846 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 89,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 356,529 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 32.60% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NGL Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGL); 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 08/03/2018 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ON MARCH 6, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5.11 BLN VS $3.85 BLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO ACQUIRE NGL RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS FOR $900M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Retail Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 18,000 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Rr Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 4.49% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 719,110 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.01% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 3.11M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gibraltar Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.24% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.06% or 192,800 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Raymond James And Associate invested in 0% or 145,211 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 874 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Research Incorporated holds 1.36% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 5.03M shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Bokf Na holds 18,023 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,019 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% stake.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $363,143 activity.