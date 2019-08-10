Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Market Valuation Rose While Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $16.32 Million; As Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Rose, Holder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Lowered Holding

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $129.03. About 736,418 shares traded or 59.43% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 1.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97 million, down from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 508,731 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DCP Midstream Announces Southern Hills NGL Pipeline Extension Into the DJ Basin Adding Takeaway Capacity via White Cliffs; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450M, EST. $494.6M; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5.11 BLN VS $3.85 BLN; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Com Ltd owns 1.91 million shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0% or 188,349 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com reported 16,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust invested in 0.02% or 33,159 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 89,824 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 719,110 shares. 20,131 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma. Hite Hedge Asset Limited Liability Company invested 3.8% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability holds 21,789 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated invested in 0% or 170 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Inc has 18,868 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt reported 54,398 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Arrow Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 51,422 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $363,143 activity.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 447,948 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $21.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 396,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.