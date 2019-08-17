Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Holder Greenwich Investment Management Has Raised Stake; Columbus Circle Investors Boosted Mercadolibre (MELI) Holding

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 128.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 114,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 203,846 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 89,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 682,958 shares traded or 0.41% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 16/03/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus To Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO ACQUIRE NGL RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS FOR $900M; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5.11 BLN VS $3.85 BLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Sells Propane Business to Superior for $900 Million; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS-WITHIN THE AMENDMENT, LENDERS CONSENT TO, SUBJECT TO CONSUMMATION OF INITIAL SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION, TO RELEASE EACH SAWTOOTH ENTITY; 07/05/2018 – DCP Midstream Announces Southern Hills NGL Pipeline Extension Into the DJ Basin Adding Takeaway Capacity via White Cliffs

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 2,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 26,559 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49 million, up from 23,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $624.53. About 317,901 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 138,673 shares to 268,457 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 19,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,186 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.