Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Holder Greenwich Investment Management Has Lowered Stake; Globant S.A. (GLOB) Stock Rose While Riverbridge Partners Decreased by $4.83 Million Its Stake

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 85.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 174,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,950 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 203,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 1.05 million shares traded or 33.63% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – CO AGREES TO USE PROCEEDS OF EACH SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Sells Propane Business to Superior for $900 Million; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln; 09/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend Mizuho Energy Summit; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS-WITHIN THE AMENDMENT, LENDERS CONSENT TO, SUBJECT TO CONSUMMATION OF INITIAL SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION, TO RELEASE EACH SAWTOOTH ENTITY; 24/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO BUY NGL’S RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS –

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Globant S.A. (GLOB) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 47,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.22M, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Globant S.A. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $95.2. About 170,199 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has sold or transferred $80m in shares since IPO. Structuring of trusts by $GLOB management potentially makes it more difficult to track insider selling; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AT SPRUCE POINT; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB is reluctant to discuss, and appears to overstate, its decelerating organic growth; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB repeated changes to 4Q16 numbers gives the impression of potential manipulation to meet consensus expectations; 13/03/2018 – Globant at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Adj EPS $1.56-Adj EPS $1.64; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.58, REV VIEW $504.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Globant Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 13; 09/05/2018 – Globant Launches Its Cybersecurity Studio To Formalize its Offerings; 16/04/2018 – $GLOB board of advisor Martin Sorrell resigned from $WPP over the weekend. We reviewed $GLOB 20-F and found a worrisome restatement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold GLOB shares while 55 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.02 million shares or 4.67% more from 25.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wasatch Inc accumulated 2.15% or 2.18 million shares. Ameriprise owns 54,677 shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Shaker Ltd Liability Com Oh holds 2.74% or 40,706 shares. D E Shaw & Company accumulated 16,031 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 0% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp owns 14,777 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bell National Bank holds 0.19% or 8,276 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 98 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.15% or 2,180 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Lazard Asset Management Limited Co owns 29,541 shares. 23,365 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 332,663 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blair William Il holds 0.05% or 89,288 shares.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $17.98 million for 48.57 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Globant S.A.’s (NYSE:GLOB) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Globant Stock Is Positioned For Attractive Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 85,579 shares to 406,943 shares, valued at $87.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.13 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 72.39 million shares or 2.24% more from 70.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 1.09M shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 170 shares. Moreover, Highland Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Duff & Phelps Mngmt Company reported 405,000 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 2.05 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 215,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cushing Asset LP has invested 0.03% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 1.05M shares. First Eagle Inv Management Limited Company stated it has 1.83M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Stifel Fin Corporation has 27,223 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 41,774 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 158,950 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Cwm Limited Co accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc, which manages about $387.59 million and $102.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co by 119,050 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 20,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc.