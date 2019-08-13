NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) is a company in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NGL Energy Partners LP has 65.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 52.41% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand NGL Energy Partners LP has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 12.32% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has NGL Energy Partners LP and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGL Energy Partners LP 0.00% 12.50% 4.00% Industry Average 3.11% 15.87% 5.94%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares NGL Energy Partners LP and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NGL Energy Partners LP N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 360.37M 11.59B 20.93

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for NGL Energy Partners LP and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGL Energy Partners LP 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.50 1.73 2.33 2.53

With average price target of $16.33, NGL Energy Partners LP has a potential upside of 20.25%. The potential upside of the rivals is 49.32%. Given NGL Energy Partners LP’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NGL Energy Partners LP is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NGL Energy Partners LP and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGL Energy Partners LP -0.13% 4.04% 9.35% 31.74% 29.21% 61% Industry Average 2.87% 5.63% 16.21% 23.81% 33.59% 42.36%

For the past year NGL Energy Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NGL Energy Partners LP are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, NGL Energy Partners LP’s peers have 1.42 and 0.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. NGL Energy Partners LP’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NGL Energy Partners LP.

Risk & Volatility

NGL Energy Partners LP has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, NGL Energy Partners LP’s rivals have beta of 1.30 which is 30.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

NGL Energy Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from crude oil and natural gas production operations; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of recovered hydrocarbons. The Liquids segment supplies natural gas liquids to retailers, wholesalers, refiners, and petrochemical plants in the United States and Canada, as well as offers terminaling and storage services through its 21 terminals in the United States. The Retail Propane segment sells propane, distillates, and equipment and supplies to end users consisting of residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as re-sellers. The Refined Products and Renewables segment markets gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and biodiesel products; and purchase and delivers refined petroleum and renewable products. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.