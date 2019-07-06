NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of NGL Energy Partners LP’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.60% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of NGL Energy Partners LP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.81% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has NGL Energy Partners LP and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGL Energy Partners LP 0.00% 16.30% 5.10% Industry Average 4.22% 17.13% 7.43%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting NGL Energy Partners LP and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NGL Energy Partners LP N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 436.92M 10.36B 15.93

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for NGL Energy Partners LP and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGL Energy Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.09 3.00 2.49

With average target price of $15, NGL Energy Partners LP has a potential downside of -0.53%. The competitors have a potential upside of 54.47%. Given NGL Energy Partners LP’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NGL Energy Partners LP is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NGL Energy Partners LP and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGL Energy Partners LP 7.08% 2.91% 11.78% 40.83% 32.6% 51.41% Industry Average 3.48% 7.74% 14.25% 12.85% 18.92% 34.95%

For the past year NGL Energy Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

NGL Energy Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, NGL Energy Partners LP’s peers Current Ratio is 1.41 and has 0.91 Quick Ratio. NGL Energy Partners LP’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NGL Energy Partners LP.

Volatility and Risk

NGL Energy Partners LP has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, NGL Energy Partners LP’s peers have beta of 1.31 which is 31.48% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

NGL Energy Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NGL Energy Partners LP’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors NGL Energy Partners LP.

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from crude oil and natural gas production operations; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of recovered hydrocarbons. The Liquids segment supplies natural gas liquids to retailers, wholesalers, refiners, and petrochemical plants in the United States and Canada, as well as offers terminaling and storage services through its 21 terminals in the United States. The Retail Propane segment sells propane, distillates, and equipment and supplies to end users consisting of residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as re-sellers. The Refined Products and Renewables segment markets gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and biodiesel products; and purchase and delivers refined petroleum and renewable products. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.