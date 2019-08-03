Ngam Advisors LP Upped Position in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG); Abiomed (ABMD) Shareholder Meeder Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $887,771 as Stock Price Rose

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 93.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 3,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 215 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61,000, down from 3,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $200.62. About 1.17M shares traded or 84.86% up from the average. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES 2019 GAAP OP. MARGIN 28% TO 30%; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™ AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED REPORTS EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP(R) With SmartAssist(TM) and Optical Sensor; 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD); 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Rev $174.4M

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 11,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 40,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 29,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $81.12. About 886,093 shares traded or 53.62% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CRITERION CATALYST AND TECHNOLOGIES; 05/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers Raises Dividend to 30c; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy of AMG 397 in Subjects With Selected RR Hematological; 21/03/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes 2017 Annual Report and Agenda for the 2018 Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Rev $612.4M; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.: AMG, CRITERION REPORT; 15/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Startup of AMG Mineraçāo’s First Lithium Concentrate Plant; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1,836 shares to 12,988 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 53,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Partners owns 1,275 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Security Natl Tru Communication holds 400 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 5,312 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brown Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 1.23M shares or 3.56% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 27,235 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,244 shares. 1,971 are held by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Moreover, Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) has 1.34% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc holds 0% or 1,646 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Parametric Port Associates Lc has 0.02% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 82,286 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 0.27% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 178,396 shares. Trellus Lc reported 2,200 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability holds 3,592 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: S&P 3000 – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) – Stockhouse” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abiomed, Inc. 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/01/2019: SYRS,MYGN,ACAD,ABMD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $7.20 million activity.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Ser A by 85,060 shares to 333,548 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 14,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,996 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Daiwa Gru Inc has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). 6,860 are owned by Jensen. Moreover, Massachusetts Financial Ma has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Farmers Merchants Investments Inc holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 6,200 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 150,440 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.02% or 574,346 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs owns 6 shares. 106,028 were reported by Thornburg Invest Mngmt. Welch & Forbes Llc invested in 0.01% or 3,761 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 9,311 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 85,375 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc stated it has 2,455 shares or 0% of all its holdings.