Ngam Advisors LP Upped Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Position by $2.00 Million; Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Cut Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position by $22.00 Million

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 30,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 239,314 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84M, up from 208,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 5.18 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 532,394 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 0.09% stake. Amica Mutual Insur Communications holds 0.11% or 12,878 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,082 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The California-based Nelson Roberts Ltd has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Nordea Mgmt Ab has 0.13% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 919,621 shares. Bahl Gaynor owns 3,634 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 75,898 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Llc. Asset Mngmt One Com Limited invested in 0.15% or 420,239 shares. Southport Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Stelac Advisory Services Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 0.06% or 2.03 million shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn invested in 4,737 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 42,703 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was bought by Backus Marcia E.. Another trade for 37,460 shares valued at $1.80M was bought by Hollub Vicki A.. Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of stock. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 23,325 shares to 306,169 shares, valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Sm Cap (VBR) by 71,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,161 shares, and cut its stake in Bny Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Venor Mgmt LP accumulated 15.59% or 277,719 shares. Quantitative Management Limited Com, Virginia-based fund reported 28,700 shares. Raging Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Zweig has 253,182 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Amer reported 1,830 shares. Blair William & Il has 9,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 3.71M shares. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.05% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Franklin reported 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Principal Fincl Group has 0.1% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 2.35M shares. California-based Philadelphia Financial Mngmt Of San Francisco Lc has invested 4.98% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Argi Ser Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 11,188 shares.