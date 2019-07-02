Ngam Advisors LP Upped Its Accenture Plc Ireland Shs (ACN) Position by $5.89 Million; Congress Asset Management Company Lowered Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position by $5.14 Million

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 59,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57 million, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $90.58. About 1.60 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs (ACN) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 33,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 407,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.78M, up from 374,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $188.24. About 1.31 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Garage AI and Hybrid Cloud Used by Over 500 Companies Worldwide and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Wins Quantum Computing Machine Learning Patent – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 01, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) Introduces New Vision for Analytics Platform, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) Federal Services Wins AI Contract with US Dept. of Health and Human Services and Nuance (Nasdaq: NUAN) Signs Partnership with AI Institute Mila – InvestorIdeas.com” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Accenture Names Domingo MirÃ³n Group Chief Executiveâ€”Financial Services, Succeeding Richard Lumb – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: VSBLTY Groupe (CSE: $VSBY.C) (OTC: $VSBGF) Invited to Exhibit at NBA Security Conference, Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Named AI Services Leader – InvestorIdeas.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “More than Half of Consumers Would Pay More for Sustainable Products Designed to Be Reused or Recycled, Accenture Survey Finds – Business Wire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwartz Investment Counsel invested in 151,000 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Troy Asset Ltd owns 0.15% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 17,250 shares. Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,029 shares. Schulhoff & Com holds 13,822 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.42% stake. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc holds 9,650 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cullinan Associate, a Kentucky-based fund reported 26,385 shares. Oarsman Cap holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 4,773 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel has 230,048 shares. 46,466 are owned by Carderock Capital Inc. Jupiter Asset Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 4,393 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc invested in 1.12% or 81,178 shares.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 30,614 shares to 68,534 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 5,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,965 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.77M for 23.84 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 39,192 shares to 739,912 shares, valued at $59.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 68,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co. (NYSE:MKC).