Ngam Advisors LP Upped Bankunited (BKU) Stake by $552,123 as Stock Declined; Ruggie Capital Group Cut Holding in Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) by $524,888

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 28.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 7,354 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 10,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $167.36. About 4.16M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Bankunited Inc (BKU) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 16,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 141,558 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 124,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bankunited Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $31.11. About 164,452 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU)

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 765,049 shares to 471,813 shares, valued at $50.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 21,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,848 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).