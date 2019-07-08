Ngam Advisors LP Trimmed Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) as Share Value Declined; Universal Fst Prods Com (UFPI) Shares Rose While Foundry Partners Has Raised Holding by $2.39 Million

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Com (UFPI) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 82,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 434,325 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98M, up from 351,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 131,371 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 9.13% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Universal Forest Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPI); 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q on 8c/Shr Gain From Sale of Assets; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products Gary Goode Resigns From Board; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q EPS 53c; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOOST SEMIANNUAL DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST: 17C; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O SEES FY SALES ABOUT $50 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS – GARY GOODE RESIGNED AS MEMBER OF CO’S BOARD, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST 1Q EPS 53C, EST. 42C; 19/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMIANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 11,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,442 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 178,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.77. About 9.95 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:45 PM; 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 20/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Fri, 4/20/2018, 8:00 PM; 25/04/2018 – All-Star Lineup of Sporting Legends to Compete at The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE INC SAYS COMPANY ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/26/2018, 8:00 PM

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstcash Inc by 15,333 shares to 44,298 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 28,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg (NYSE:BAH).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.90 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 2 Biggest Casualties From the Celgene-Bristol-Myers Merger (So Far) – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Seek Direction on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Celgene Shareholders Should Hold On to Their Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Once the Acquisition Closes – The Motley Fool” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers gets two-notch upgrade post-Celgene deal – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene’s Final Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua State Bank And Trust holds 0.52% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 57,207 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,622 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Personal Advsr Corporation has invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 62,801 shares. Carderock Incorporated stated it has 6,050 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sphera Funds Mgmt holds 3.86% or 879,900 shares. Hudson Valley Incorporated Adv holds 0.26% or 22,075 shares. Orbimed Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.88% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Eulav Asset stated it has 70,000 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Pa holds 0.04% or 7,905 shares. Barbara Oil invested in 42,000 shares. The California-based Osborne Prtn Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Numerixs Technology Incorporated has 0.54% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) invested in 3,276 shares. Smith Moore & holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 19,321 shares.

More notable recent Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pick These 7 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks for Optimum Returns – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Forest Products: Another, Lower-Risk, Contrarian Construction Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.