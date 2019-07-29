Ngam Advisors LP Trimmed Its Holding in Hcp (HCP) as Share Price Rose; Atlas Browninc Trimmed Its Stake in Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) by $2.37 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 23,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,169 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58 million, down from 329,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 1.73M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, down from 192,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 592,665 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mid Amer Apart Comm Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 6,149 shares to 47,481 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 457,705 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co holds 60,000 shares. Whittier Tru reported 5,075 shares. World Asset Mngmt holds 37,565 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Heitman Real Est Securities Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Lee Danner And Bass has invested 0.29% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Moreover, Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.9% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 352,366 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% or 1,715 shares. Amer National Registered Invest Advisor has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Co reported 9,347 shares. Oakbrook Llc holds 0.04% or 21,550 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.16% or 525,925 shares. 36,941 were reported by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HCP’s profit will be $205.54M for 18.65 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 55.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.49 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $6.99M for 53.22 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% negative EPS growth.