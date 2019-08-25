Ngam Advisors LP Stake in Atandt (T) Boosted by $7.03 Million; Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) Holding Has Increased by Becker Capital Management Inc

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Atandt Inc (T) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 226,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.59M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Atandt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET OPERATING INCOME AT T$887.7 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 11/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: It wasn’t just Michael Cohen–AT&T hit up other Trump allies, @lachlan reports; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 22/05/2018 – AT&T: Offer Would Include Wage Increases Above 11% Through 2021, Including 3% on Ratification; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 3,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,377 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 8,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 14,902 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $37.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 7,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410,388 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp accumulated 0.47% or 51,651 shares. Private Wealth Advisors Inc invested in 1.11% or 26,835 shares. Reliant Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 2.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Scotia Inc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 576,829 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct owns 456,447 shares. Tt Intll has 1.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Steinberg Global Asset Management invested in 0.12% or 7,952 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 46,149 shares. S R Schill Assoc stated it has 7,669 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Azimuth Cap Limited Co invested in 122,729 shares or 0.91% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt owns 9,156 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Optimum Inv Advsr accumulated 11,668 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 39,020 shares to 127,046 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 476,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,109 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).