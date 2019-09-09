Ngam Advisors LP Raised Its Varian Medical Sys (VAR) Holding by $524,379; Stock Price Declined; Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) Holder Evergreen Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.34 Million

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Varian Medical Sys Inc (VAR) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 3,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 368,237 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.19M, up from 364,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Varian Medical Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $109.55. About 768,634 shares traded or 20.79% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT VARIAN SCHEME IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q EPS 79c; 27/05/2018 – SIRTEX GIVES VARIAN INTERLOCUTORY APPLICATION UPDATE; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – U.S. FTC GRANTED EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD UNDER CLAYTON ACT & PREMERGER NOTIFICATION RULES WITH RESPECT TO SCHEME; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Adjusts FY View To Adj EPS $4.43-Adj EPS $4.53; 22/05/2018 – SRX SIRTEX RESPONDS TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID; 14/05/2018 – varian medical systems inc. | halcyon | K181032 | 05/09/2018 |; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Investors

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) by 49.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 268,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.12% . The institutional investor held 277,116 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 545,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.78B market cap company. It closed at $4.95 lastly. It is down 29.71% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 24/04/2018 – March Recap: BBVA Compass creates local, community and consumer opportunities; 27/04/2018 – SPAIN’S BBVA BBVA.MC CEO SAYS UNCERTAINTIES AROUND NAFTA HAVE DECREASED SIGNIFICANTLY; 16/03/2018 – BBVA DIVIDEND TO RISE IN LINE WITH EARNINGS: CHAIRMAN GONZALEZ; 02/05/2018 – BBVA Francés informs that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2017 and Irannotice; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 17/04/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC – TO INVEST $50 MLN INTO SINOVATION FUND IV, A CHINESE VENTURE CAPITAL FUND RUN BY SINOVATION VENTURES; 08/03/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC SAYS TO INVEST IN GERMAN FINTECH FIRM SOLARISBANK, TO ACQUIRE SOLARISBANK’S STAKE FROM UNICREDIT’S GERMAN UNIT; 09/03/2018 – BBVA Compass gathers Dallas to celebrate Café Momentum, help launch social enterprise’s next growth phase so it can reach more youth; 01/05/2018 – The Pitch contest comes back again to create opportunities with BBVA Compass and Houston Dynamo; 07/03/2018 – Atom Bank raises $206 million as major backers raise their stakes

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 4,461 shares to 14,815 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 10,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,970 shares, and cut its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,150 were reported by First Republic Inv. Meeder Asset has 0.08% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 192,124 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 3,400 shares. 1832 Asset LP owns 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 1,773 shares. Moreover, Caprock Grp has 0.14% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 4,973 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company owns 34,533 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 2,231 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 14,180 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The holds 17,223 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Federated Inc Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Alyeska Inv Grp Inc Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.71% or 359,421 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company reported 271 shares stake. California-based Saratoga Research And Invest Management has invested 2.31% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 20,640 shares to 601,143 shares, valued at $60.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 17,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

