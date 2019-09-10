Ngam Advisors LP Position in Iron Mountain (IRM) Has Decreased by $305,760; Schroder Investment Management Group Decreased Holding in Duke Realty Reit Usd0.01 (DRE) as Share Price Rose

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 8,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 62,710 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, down from 71,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 868,766 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corporation Reit Usd0.01 (DRE) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 24,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 826,243 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.27 million, down from 851,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Duke Realty Corporation Reit Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 498,379 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 11,831 shares to 138,892 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 12,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advisors stated it has 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capital Sarl stated it has 0.05% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Verition Fund Limited Liability accumulated 20,767 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 98 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 265,842 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 257,773 shares in its portfolio. Highland Capital Limited Liability stated it has 58,401 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Schooner Cap stated it has 100% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking accumulated 255,376 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Parnassus Ca reported 9.53 million shares. Asset Mgmt One Co Ltd reported 689,241 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Iron Mountain Announces Grand Opening Of New State-Of-The-Art Data Center In Phoenix – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is Iron Mountain (IRM) Up 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Iron Mountain Names Centerline Digital as Global Agency of Record – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain: The Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. IRM’s profit will be $160.48M for 14.44 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Duke Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:DRE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Promotes Steven W. Schnur to EVP & COO Positions – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Realty Announces Pricing Terms for $175 Million 3.375% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2027 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. DRE’s profit will be $133.51M for 21.80 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.78% EPS growth.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $61.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Generac Holdings Incorporation Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:GNRC) by 526,627 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $76.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spn Adr by 30,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Iboxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond Etf (LQD).