Ngam Advisors LP Maintains Position in Resmed (RMD); Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Mirador Capital Partners LP Raised Its Holding by $1.38 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 48.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 24,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,272 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 49,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.33. About 306,978 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 10.45% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 02/04/2018 – ResMed Hires Bobby Ghoshal as First Chief Technology Officer; 29/05/2018 – RESMED INC – TRANSACTION’S FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – ResMed: Transaction Will Not Be Material to ResMed’s Consolidated Fincl Results; 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 29/05/2018 – RESMED TO BUY HEALTHCAREFIRST, A CLOUD-BASED SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 11/05/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 29/05/2018 – ResMed Transaction Is Expected to Be Finalized Before the End of the 1Q of FY19; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–CPAP/BIPAP Masks – ResMed – 36C24818Q0300; 19/04/2018 – RESMED SAYS ON APRIL 17, 2018 (‘CLOSING DATE’), CO ENTERED CERTAIN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF CLOSING DATE – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ ResMed Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMD)

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 573.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 11,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,822 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 2,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aravt Glob Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 217,000 shares. Caprock Grp invested 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wisconsin Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,768 shares. 559,545 were accumulated by Gam Ag. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Company has 1.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Holt Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Capital Prns Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 2,402 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc accumulated 415,002 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 1,277 shares. Todd Asset Limited Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mackenzie Fin Corp invested in 4.49 million shares. Shamrock Asset Limited Company reported 24,593 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi invested 1.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advantage Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 800 shares. Nippon Life Americas holds 4.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 511,347 shares.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tivo Corp by 45,688 shares to 135,987 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,563 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold RMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 94.17 million shares or 5.09% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd owns 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc holds 145,988 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0.03% or 14,309 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 7,499 shares. Duncker Streett & has 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Mellon has 1.33M shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 161,337 shares. Qs Investors Limited Company holds 0.01% or 11,563 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Ls Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Profund Advsr Ltd Llc owns 5,330 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.07% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 40,011 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 3,309 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shine Advisory invested in 0.05% or 1,053 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa invested in 0% or 9,241 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 11,900 shares.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 21,860 shares to 15,035 shares, valued at $615,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 4,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,041 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).