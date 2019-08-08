Ngam Advisors LP Lowered Its Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $1.28 Million as Stock Rose; Robecosam Ag Has Decreased Occidental Pete (OXY) Position by $1.09 Million; Market Value Declined

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 29.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 16,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 56,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.13. About 16.96M shares traded or 64.33% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 14,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 164,796 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.37 million, down from 179,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.73% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $89.26. About 1.00 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $188.52M for 23.49 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mettler Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) by 1,131 shares to 16,227 shares, valued at $11.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc A (NYSE:TSN).

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,240 shares to 199,513 shares, valued at $12.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 41,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 616,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. On Thursday, June 13 the insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was bought by Brown Oscar K. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was bought by Backus Marcia E.. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock.