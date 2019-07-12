Ngam Advisors LP Lowered Its Duke Realty (DRE) Holding by $370,530 as Stock Rose; E&G Advisors LP Continues to Hold Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Duke Realty (DRE) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 12,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,095 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 277,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Duke Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.81. About 139,171 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2007.06. About 1.00M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Greenwich Time: Rumor Roundup: Blade Runner 2? Evil Dead Remake? Amazon Stores?; 01/05/2018 – Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 03/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE IS SAID TO NOT HAVE PLANS FOR ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON PUBLISHES LETTER TO HOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON RECEIVES AN IMDB STARMETER AWARD AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brit Amer Tbcco (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 206,999 shares to 528,505 shares, valued at $22.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 18,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Arlns Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.66 million activity. The insider Anthony Nicholas C. sold 9,937 shares worth $288,869.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. DRE’s profit will be $124.63 million for 23.44 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76 million and $227.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 3,200 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,100 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).