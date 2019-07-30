Ngam Advisors LP Lifted Hff (HF) Stake by $814,839; Inter Parfums (IPAR) Position Held by Vanguard Group Inc

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Hff Inc (HF) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 17,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 190,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10M, up from 173,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Hff Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66 million shares traded or 392.01% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has risen 38.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 01/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Financing for San Diego Apartment Community; 03/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Acquisition Financing of Hotel MdR in Southern California’s Silicon Beach; 16/04/2018 – HFF Announces $132.9M Financing for 3-Property Apartment Portfolio in San Mateo, California; 07/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale of Flats at Bethesda Avenue in Bethesda, Maryland; 27/03/2018 – HFF at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 19/03/2018 – HFF Announces €110MM Financing for the Acquisition and Redevelopment of Ikos Andalusia in Costa del Sol, Spain; 25/05/2018 – HFF Announces $640M Sale of 5 Bryant Park in Manhattan; 20/03/2018 – HFF Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 27-28; 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Financing of Optima Chicago Center

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 45,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.69M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Inter Parfums Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $68.92. About 73,892 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 43.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTER PARFUMS INC TO COME IN AT $1.59; 25/04/2018 – Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports 20.1% Increase in 2018 First Quarter Sales; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC IPAR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SAYS FINANCO FOUNDER HARRISON ADDED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – WITH ADDITION OF HARRISON, SIZE OF INTER PARFUMS’ BOARD INCREASES TO NINE MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – Inter Parfums Inks Graff Diamonds Fragrance License Deal; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS RAISES 2018 SALES VIEW TO $665M, EST. $642.3M; 03/04/2018 – Gilbert Harrison Appointed to Inter Parfums Board; 25/04/2018 – Inter Parfums Raises 2018 View To EPS $1.59; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.14

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 21,860 shares to 15,035 shares, valued at $615,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 100,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HF shares while 52 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.38 million shares or 5.04% less from 34.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd reported 5,212 shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.11% or 48,600 shares. 1,310 are owned by Synovus Finance. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% stake. 10,090 are owned by Harvest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Menta Cap Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 16,678 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp LP has invested 0.02% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Moreover, Moody Savings Bank Trust Division has 0% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) for 95 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0.02% or 1.78M shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 7,784 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7,326 are owned by Martingale Asset L P. Apg Asset Nv has 0.01% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 554,845 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 46,376 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) for 15,150 shares.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 4,058 shares to 10.88 million shares, valued at $1.66 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 2.42M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold IPAR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.40 million shares or 4.27% less from 17.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company. Systematic Financial Management Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). 55,667 are held by Aqr Cap Management Llc. Nomura Holding Inc accumulated 3,422 shares. Granite Prtn Limited Co has 304,011 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Bogle Limited Partnership De reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Swiss Financial Bank owns 31,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 24,203 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Congress Asset Co Ma owns 92,378 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital Incorporated has 5,058 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Com reported 63,309 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 9,017 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,826 were accumulated by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).