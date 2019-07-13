Ngam Advisors LP Increases Position in Wd 40 Co (WDFC); Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined While Verity Asset Management Lowered Its Holding

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.05 million shares traded or 33.55% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute; 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3.9 Billion By 2025; Upsurge in the; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s move for Pfizer’s consumer arm divides market; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks for Parts of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Wd 40 Co (WDFC) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 4,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,581 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.94 million, up from 60,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Wd 40 Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $178.02. About 105,400 shares traded or 5.40% up from the average. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,650 shares to 12,095 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 35,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.23 billion for 13.59 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 2.82 million shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. The California-based Fairview Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Westpac Banking reported 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Willis Counsel holds 0.85% or 387,800 shares. Sol Mgmt holds 34,606 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Investors Limited invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 47,503 are owned by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.82% or 109,067 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.88% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Osborne Ptnrs Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 55,634 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Beddow Management invested 3.89% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Regions Corp has invested 0.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Economic Planning Group Adv holds 0.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 20,801 shares. Stanley holds 81,979 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc reported 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 2,500 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 3,200 shares. The New York-based Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.06% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.04% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Optimum Advsrs owns 42 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 21,325 shares. Invesco Limited owns 0.01% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 165,107 shares. Century Companies owns 4,508 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,784 shares. Tcw Inc owns 14,868 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 465,011 shares.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Ser A by 85,060 shares to 333,548 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) by 4,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,987 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).