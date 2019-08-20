Ngam Advisors LP Increased Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg (BAH) Position; Sarissa Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 74,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 69.24% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.97 million, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.36M market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 545,178 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 20/03/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE – EXPECTS CURRENCY-ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED NET SALES TO GROW AROUND 10% ON AVERAGE PER YEAR UNTIL 2022; 25/04/2018 – Fossil Group and PUMA Sprinting into Watches and Wearables; 12/04/2018 – Puma 1Q EBIT EUR112M; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN NET INCOME FOR THE FULL 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded $44.5 M Puma AE UAS Contract From a ‘Major Country in the Middle East’; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 16/03/2018 – PUMA ENERGY CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS DROPS TO $477M IN 2017; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE – NOW SEES 2018 CURRENCY-ADJUSTED SALES GROWTH BETWEEN 10% AND 12% (PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED OF AROUND 10%); 06/04/2018 – Brave Bison Group to Launch Puma Brand Campaign; 26/04/2018 – Kering Shareholders Vote to OK Puma Split

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg (BAH) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 38,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 264,889 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40 million, up from 226,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $73.66. About 269,321 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN GETS $179M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY SHORE INFRA; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8 PCT; 06/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED SPOT ON $8.27 BLN JOINT ENTERPRISE RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION,PROCUREMENT IDIQ CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Rev $1.64B; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc A (NYSE:GWR) by 17,064 shares to 50,514 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ups Inc B (NYSE:UPS) by 185,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,449 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

