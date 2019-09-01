Ngam Advisors LP Holds Holding in Hexcel (HXL); Verisign (VRSN) Share Value Rose While Argyle Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Hexcel Corp (HXL) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 4,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 51,881 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 47,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Hexcel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $84.15. About 433,372 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 20,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $203.85. About 371,341 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 42.83 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Com owns 3,926 shares. United Automobile Association invested in 13,418 shares. Sei Invests Communication has 117,170 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 594,175 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 2.66M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cambridge Trust has 0.73% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Mariner Ltd Liability Co reported 7,256 shares stake. Northern Corporation stated it has 464,495 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Commerce Incorporated reported 311,230 shares stake. Valley National Advisers invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. 21,957 are owned by Fmr Limited Liability Company. Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Liability holds 4,818 shares. Millennium Management Lc reported 0.06% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Fiduciary Trust holds 25,486 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.02% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 15,547 shares to 48,498 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 32,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,621 shares, and cut its stake in Corecivic Inc.