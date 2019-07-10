Ngam Advisors LP Has Upped Smith A O (AOS) Stake By $3.07 Million; Last Week Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Analysts

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Smith A O Corp (AOS) stake by 28.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp acquired 57,870 shares as Smith A O Corp (AOS)’s stock declined 6.38%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 261,728 shares with $13.96 million value, up from 203,858 last quarter. Smith A O Corp now has $7.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 1.76 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Among 3 analysts covering Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ag Growth International had 3 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of AFN in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Desjardins Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. See Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) latest ratings:

18/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $67 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

Ag Growth International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $984.99 million. The firm offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including enclosed belt conveyors, chain conveyors, bucket elevators, truss and towers, distributors, rail and truck probes, custom configured belt conveyors, screw feders and conveyors, bulk weigh hoppers, VIS micro dosing systems, TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, and spout and connections. It has a 26.96 P/E ratio. It also provides storage and conditioning equipment comprising storage bins, temporary storage systems, aeration and conditioning systems, dust collection systems, pneumatic conveying systems, heaters, unloads, and petroleum and water storage systems; and livestock equipment, such as fencing, as well as stock tanks and waterers.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.27. About 39,985 shares traded. Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $980,000 was sold by JONES PAUL W. Dana Paul R had sold 4,836 shares worth $239,400. Goodwin Wallace E sold 13,200 shares worth $660,244.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 390,926 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.32% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 2.69 million shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp accumulated 4,477 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation owns 417,303 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 9,011 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Com stated it has 676,648 shares. Legal General Public Limited Co holds 0.02% or 504,081 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested 0.15% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 9,126 are held by Essex Co Llc. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company holds 0.04% or 4,670 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 700 shares. Agf Investments America accumulated 62,744 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York, a New York-based fund reported 19,780 shares. Reilly Advsrs Llc owns 515 shares. 75,925 were accumulated by Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company.

Among 3 analysts covering A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. A.O. Smith had 5 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, January 30, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Robert W. Baird. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.