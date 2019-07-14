Ngam Advisors LP Has Upped Position in Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH); As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Huber Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $6.67 Million

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 57,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 325,273 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.36 million, down from 382,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (SBH) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 22,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 414,535 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, up from 392,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 1.89M shares traded or 4.47% up from the average. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has risen 5.46% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expects Full Yr Consolidated Same Store Sales to Decline by 1%; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Names Aaron E. Alt CFO; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Net $61.4M; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS FULL YEAR CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings: Cutting Staff, Primarily at Its Corporate Headquarters in Denton, Texas; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Sally Beauty To ‘BB-‘, Outlook Negative; 02/05/2018 – Cellaria Forms Collaborative Partnership with SBH Sciences; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AT END OF QUARTER, INVENTORY WAS $935.0 MLN, UP 1.9% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SBH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.40, REV VIEW $3.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 5,704 shares to 76,965 shares, valued at $33.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valvoline Inc by 77,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,588 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc by 7,500 shares to 55,141 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP).