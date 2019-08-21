Ngam Advisors LP Has Upped Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Position; As National General (NGHC) Stock Rose, Marshall Wace Llp Trimmed Its Position

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 15,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 113,051 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57 million, up from 97,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $97.21. About 1.10M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 04/04/2018 – INSURANCE FIRM MARSH SERVICES LTD SAYS HAS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP OF 42.5 PCT, MEAN BONUS GAP OF 60.2 PCT; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in National General (NGHC) by 46.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 75,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The hedge fund held 87,446 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 162,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in National General for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 116,508 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 71,819 shares to 32,982 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 23,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,196 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group (NYSE:CBG).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comtech Telecomm (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 80,157 shares to 340,081 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archrock Inc by 105,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY).

