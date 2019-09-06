Ngam Advisors LP Has Upped By $626,450 Its Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Position; Nbw Capital Has Lifted By $328,335 Its Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Stake

Nbw Capital Llc increased Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB) stake by 27.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nbw Capital Llc acquired 21,889 shares as Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB)’s stock rose 7.25%. The Nbw Capital Llc holds 102,847 shares with $1.61 million value, up from 80,958 last quarter. Meridian Bancorp Inc. now has $937.94 million valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.59. About 17,331 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 0.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 24/04/2018 – Meridian Bancorp 1Q EPS 23c; 12/03/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD – RETAIL SALES VOLUMES IN FEBRUARY 2018 DECREASED BY 12.7% COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 03/05/2018 – HuTech Resources Selects Meridian Medical Management for Robotics; 09/05/2018 – FORD: PARTS SHORTAGES RESULTING FROM FIRE AT MERIDIAN PLANT; 02/05/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Joins NJII’s Cell and Gene Therapy Development Center; 30/04/2018 – MERIDIAN SAYS NZAS CONTRACT WILL ALLOW INCREASED PRODUCTION; 30/04/2018 – MERIDIAN AGREES NZ ALUMINIUM SMELTERS CONTRACT; 22/03/2018 – MERIDIAN WASTE SOLUTIONS’ ATTIS INDUSTRIES TO ACQUIRE A TRANSACTIONAL VIRTUAL CURRENCY COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD – RETAIL SALES VOLUMES IN APRIL 2018 DECREASED BY 0.6% COMPARED TO APRIL 2017; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Meridian Hlth Sys, NJ 2011, 2013A Bd Rtgs To AA-

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) stake by 3.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp acquired 12,529 shares as Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 339,756 shares with $17.23 million value, up from 327,227 last quarter. Carnival Corp Paired Ctf now has $31.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $45.58. About 1.36M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – ANNOUNCED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO: REDUCING CONSUMPTION OF FUEL AS PRICES RISE; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 05/03/2018 – World-Renowned Wine Critic James Suckling Named Holland America Line’s New Wine Curator

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. On Wednesday, July 3 WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 20,000 shares. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 984 were reported by Walleye Trading Ltd Llc. Moreover, Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs has 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Green Square Cap Ltd Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 24,614 shares. Citigroup accumulated 781,229 shares. Pinnacle Ltd accumulated 253,820 shares. Centurylink Inv Mngmt has invested 0.33% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 1.73M were reported by Neuberger Berman Ltd Company. First Republic Management holds 81,797 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has 5,165 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0.42% stake. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth reported 0.12% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com has 0.18% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 722,152 shares. 6,256 were reported by Bancshares Of The West. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 0.4% or 69,595 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 23.78% above currents $45.58 stock price. Carnival had 20 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 21 by Nomura. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by SunTrust. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 21 report. On Wednesday, March 27 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CCL in report on Friday, July 19 with “Hold” rating.

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) stake by 52,886 shares to 105,211 valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Armstrong World Inds (NYSE:AWI) stake by 26,431 shares and now owns 83,441 shares. Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold EBSB shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 33.29 million shares or 0.66% more from 33.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advisors reported 0.29% stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 293,018 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP owns 232,344 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 515 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 98,298 were accumulated by Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Llc. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa owns 22,200 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 28,523 shares stake. 9,700 are held by Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.31% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Millennium Mgmt Lc has 201,710 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank Of America De accumulated 311,146 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Strs Ohio holds 46,600 shares. Nbw Capital Lc has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB).