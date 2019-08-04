Ngam Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Sempra Energy (SRE) by $1.81 Million; Mistras Group (MG) Holder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Trimmed Holding by $1.51 Million as Share Price Rose

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 14,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 56,412 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10M, down from 70,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.23B market cap company. It closed at $135.68 lastly. It is down 18.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 13/03/2018 – SoCalGas tells Calif. customers to watch natgas supplies due cold; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Oncor; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Peter Wall as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Mistras Group Inc (MG) by 79.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 116,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The institutional investor held 29,651 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409,000, down from 146,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Mistras Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $421.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 45,775 shares traded. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Mistras Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MG); 12/03/2018 Mistras 4Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $177.7M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q EPS 3C; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP SEES FY REV. $715M TO $730.0M, EST. $727.5M; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 12/03/2018 – Mistras Sees FY18 Rev $715M-$730M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPANY’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $726.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $715 MLN TO $730 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MG shares while 19 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.36 million shares or 2.19% more from 15.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Vanguard Gru accumulated 1.52 million shares. Amp Cap Invsts invested 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Amer Grp Inc Incorporated has 11,165 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 19,262 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt accumulated 51,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 17,600 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) or 391,923 shares. 75,583 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Com. 11,631 are held by Seizert Cap Ltd Llc. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 270,734 shares. National Investment Svcs Wi has 0.58% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 38,033 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 1.42 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0% or 500 shares.

Analysts await Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MG’s profit will be $5.44 million for 19.38 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Mistras Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -733.33% EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $810,483 activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $207,750 was bought by Stamatakis Manuel N.. Wolk Jonathan H bought $48,731 worth of stock or 3,546 shares.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17,811 shares to 333,124 shares, valued at $20.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 703,862 shares. Meyer Handelman Company reported 0.25% stake. Duncker Streett Co Inc has invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 46,400 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 62,580 shares. Fincl Counselors reported 2,380 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 382,207 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.07% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 32,524 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com invested in 4,050 shares. Pinnacle holds 0.07% or 6,465 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Hawaii has 0.03% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Earnest Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 171 shares. 8 are owned by Lifeplan Fincl Gp.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) by 74,512 shares to 156,046 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 24,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Knight Inc.

