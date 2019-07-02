Ngam Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Lowes Companies (LOW) by $5.41 Million; Stadium Capital Management Has Lifted Its Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Holding

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 49,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,520 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.76M, down from 166,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.73. About 2.10M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 06/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Reiterates `No Strong Case’ for Interest-Rate Move; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – MARVIN ELLISON CURRENTLY SERVES AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 56,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Brick Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 255,797 shares traded or 247.64% up from the average. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has declined 15.30% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GRBK News: 22/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners Announces New Community in Suwanee, Georgia; 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q EPS 22c; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – QTRLY REVENUE OF $128.3 MLN, UP 29.1%; 30/04/2018 – GREEN BRICK SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – Green Brick Partners, Inc. Expands Into Florida Through Acquisition Of GHO Homes; 22/04/2018 – DJ Green Brick Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRBK); 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC QTRLY SHR $0.22; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Rev $136.4M

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 17,652 shares to 631,542 shares, valued at $32.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conduent Inc by 131,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.71 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The South Carolina-based Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Lp accumulated 9,134 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Interstate Financial Bank, Montana-based fund reported 77,209 shares. Maine-based Bangor Bank & Trust has invested 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fdx Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.28% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 114,273 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,636 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Phocas Fincl holds 0.04% or 3,650 shares. 18,472 were reported by Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt Company (Operating As Southport Cap Management). Davis R M Incorporated invested in 13,557 shares. 9,509 are owned by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt. Pitcairn holds 8,921 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jones Lllp has 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Naples Global Advsr Ltd has 3,054 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

