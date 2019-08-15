Ngam Advisors LP Has Raised Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Position By $426,142; Strategic Global Advisors Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 59.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 1,441 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Strategic Global Advisors Llc holds 972 shares with $259,000 value, down from 2,413 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $137.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $282.71. About 1.99M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) stake by 8.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp acquired 3,001 shares as Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)’s stock rose 4.11%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 39,441 shares with $5.62 million value, up from 36,440 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide Inc now has $8.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $148.88. About 311,340 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Management Ltd has 3.7% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Inc holds 0.43% or 2,270 shares in its portfolio. Pension has invested 0.5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.12% or 3,799 shares. Strategic Global Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,587 are held by Bangor Bank. Boston Private Wealth Lc stated it has 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Asset Mgmt One Communications Ltd holds 0.36% or 252,036 shares in its portfolio. 38 were accumulated by Ima Wealth Inc. Tdam Usa holds 8,366 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell stated it has 1,448 shares. Montag A And Assoc holds 0.99% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 40,192 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,007 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 53,272 shares. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 47,771 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 44.45 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe Systems has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 8.97% above currents $282.71 stock price. Adobe Systems had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Argus Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 19. Canaccord Genuity maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $300 target. Bank of America maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Generating Income on Adobe (ADBE) – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 100,920 shares. Guardian Tru has invested 1.03% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 5,334 shares. Moreover, Old Fincl Bank In has 0.03% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 3,547 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 77,882 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Inc Limited has 14,635 shares. Bogle Mgmt Ltd Partnership De has 0.55% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 50,600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 59,691 shares. Avalon Advisors Llc reported 0.17% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Bbva Compass Natl Bank has 7,271 shares. The California-based Fdx Inc has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com owns 25.45M shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt owns 7,370 shares.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Euronet’s (EEFT) Q2 Earnings, Revenues In Line With Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Euronet Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Euronet Worldwide Stock Sank Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.