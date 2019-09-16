Ngam Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Holding in American Assets Tr (AAT) by $415,433; Consonance Capital Management LP Position In Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Was Increased

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 8,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 102,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84 million, up from 93,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 554,265 shares traded or 22.44% up from the average. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter Invented AAT-3039; 16/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001); 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard Invented (AAT-1987); 20/04/2018 – DJ American Assets Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAT); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter lnvented AAT-3039; 16/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001); 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System lnvented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 31/05/2018 – Ernest Rady, Affiliates Hold 38.2% Stake in American Assets Trust; 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Landscape Cover lnvented (AAT-3076)

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 644,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.45% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.76 million, up from 5.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $682.98M market cap company. The stock increased 4.25% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 1.64 million shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 48.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Oral Selinexor Achieves 25.4% Overall Response Rate; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS TO REPORT TOP-LINE DATA FROM STORM STUDY AT END OF APRIL 2018; 01/05/2018 – KaryoPharm’s Big News; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Announces Positive Top-Line Data From Phase 2b STORM Study Evaluating Selinexor in Patients With Penta-Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 30/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM TO SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL, PLANS NDA FILING IN 2H; 15/03/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – TOP-LINE DATA FROM PHASE 2B STORM STUDY EXPECTED END OF APRIL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Karyopharm and Antengene Sign Exclusive License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Selinexor, Eltanexor, Verdinexor and KPT; 31/05/2018 – Karyopharm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Tenet’s 1Q Beats, Karyopharm’s Myeloma Drug Crushes: Health Wrap; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm to pursue FDA approval for multiple myeloma drug based on new study results

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold AAT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 17,600 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 24,150 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Wellington Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 502,119 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 3,300 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.02% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Citigroup accumulated 43,993 shares or 0% of the stock. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 4,438 shares. 771 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Daiwa Group invested in 0% or 8,000 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,991 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 13,521 shares in its portfolio. Victory Management stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 0% or 79 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $12.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30,940 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $109.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 16,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,757 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

More notable recent American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Releases Tax Status of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) CEO Ernest Rady on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Karyopharm Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Karyopharm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Karyopharm up 8% premarket on JPMorgan upgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Karyopharm up 17% premarket on extension of review period for selinexor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold KPTI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 51.03 million shares or 3.92% more from 49.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc holds 0% or 21,405 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 4.53 million shares. Tru Company Of Vermont reported 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 1.05 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 5,686 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 4,770 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 355,266 are owned by Bvf Il. Consonance Capital LP holds 2.46% or 5.80 million shares in its portfolio. 36,723 are owned by American. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com stated it has 385,707 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Serv Gru owns 3,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 880,933 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp invested in 16,907 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 119,130 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 454,618 shares to 770,769 shares, valued at $60.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 852,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).