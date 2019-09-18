Ngam Advisors LP Has Decreased Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) by $353,266 as Valuation Rose; Eulav Asset Management Has Lifted Its Aptargroup (ATR) Holding by $2.19 Million as Stock Rose

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 1,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 28,669 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.95M, down from 29,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $230.71. About 556,146 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 17,700 shares as the company's stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 175,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.78 million, up from 157,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $118.02. About 61,944 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $12.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd Ftse Smcap Etf (VSS) by 93,941 shares to 648,245 shares, valued at $68.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 10,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77 million for 21.93 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Ulta Beauty EPS misses by $0.08, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha" on August 29, 2019

More news for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: "How AptarGroup, Inc.'s (NYSE:ATR) Earnings Growth Stacks Up Against The Industry – Yahoo Finance" on September 02, 2019.