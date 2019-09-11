Ngam Advisors LP Has Decreased Position in Intercontinental Exch (ICE) as Shares Rose; As Facebook Class A (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Citizens & Northern Raised Holding

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exch (ICE) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 31,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 104,610 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, down from 136,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exch for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $89.2. About 1.65 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 115.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 6,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 12,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $188.2. About 10.00M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK FINED 396M WON IN S. KOREA OVER VIOLATING RULES; 25/04/2018 – WhatsApp, the popular messaging service owned by Facebook Inc, is raising its minimum age from 13 to 16 in Europe to help it comply with new data privacy rules; 03/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW WITH FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TO AIR ON CNN AT 9 P.M. EASTERN TIME (0100 GMT) -FACEBOOK; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Facebook leak puts US regulator’s reputation in play; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Kennedy Says Doesn’t Want to Regulate Facebook (Video); 26/03/2018 – Facebook to expand its local news feature beyond U.S; 19/03/2018 – Facebook hires firm to conduct a ‘comprehensive audit’ of Cambridge Analytica; 12/04/2018 – Up to $2 billion of Facebook’s revenue may be at risk after data leak scandal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 169,939 shares to 389,006 shares, valued at $16.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 3,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $534.81 million for 24.24 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.