Ngam Advisors LP Has Decreased Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $5.95 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Weatherly Asset Management Cut Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $754,364

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 112,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 223,922 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, down from 336,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 9.23M shares traded or 10.74% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 2,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 97,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.65 million, down from 99,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $11.2 during the last trading session, reaching $307.63. About 8.69 million shares traded or 28.00% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS; 19/05/2018 – Decider: Netflix Is Still Nabbing More And More Subscribers Each Quarter; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Nearly 60% of Americans are streaming and most with Netflix: CNBC survey; 14/03/2018 – IBD: Netflix Said To Seek News Content, Gets A Price-Target Hike; 17/05/2018 – Netflix Favored by 13 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Netflix Renews `One Day at a Time’; 05/03/2018 – Netflix’s Hastings Steals Spotlight With Top Wealth Gain in 2018

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 13,529 shares to 85,284 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $460.69 million for 73.25 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.21B for 8.02 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

