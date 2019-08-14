Ngam Advisors LP Has Boosted Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) as Market Valuation Declined; Davidson Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Sempra Energy (SRE) as Share Price Rose

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 94,781 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, down from 98,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $138.32. About 25,918 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 16/04/2018 – Faisel H. Khan Appointed Vice President Of Investor Relations For Sempra Energy; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO; 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 79,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 682,593 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.81 million, up from 602,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 871,624 shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Asset Mgmt Net Rev $3.19B; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY: 95% INVESTORS WERE OVERWEIGHT RUB INTO SELL-OFF; 23/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Redeker Says the Euro Has Been the Anti-Dollar (Video); 17/04/2018 – REG-MORGAN STANLEY B.V Early Repurchase(s); 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY WILL NOT BE WORSE OFF UNDER FEDERAL RESERVE’S RECENT CAPITAL RULE PROPOSALS THAN IT IS NOW -CEO; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Taps BlackRock to Help Lure $2 Trillion of Assets; 16/04/2018 – Renowned Entrepreneur And Business Leader Judge Graham Signs Exclusive Publishing Deal With Morgan James; Debut Book ‘SCALE wit; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Tout New Tech Offerings (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 9.24 million shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. 154,118 were reported by Twin Tree L P. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins stated it has 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Advent Mgmt De stated it has 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Park Circle Communication has 800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 212 shares or 0% of the stock. Cls Invests Limited Liability Company reported 102 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 1,300 shares. Texas Yale holds 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 43,760 shares. The Illinois-based First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division has invested 0.13% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). D E Shaw Co reported 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Quantres Asset Mgmt owns 19,600 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Excalibur Management owns 8,586 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP stated it has 71,490 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Switch To Gas To Accelerate, Slashing U.S. Coal Demand – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Big Bank Stock Set to Slide – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “Financial Sector ETFs Under the Spotlight with Big Bank Earnings This Week – ETF Trends” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Expect When Morgan Stanley Reports Thursday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley (MS) Launches Encrypted Document Sharing Portal for Clients in Partnership with Box (BOX) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 68,658 shares to 56,322 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 16,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,391 shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “SoCalGas and Electrochaea Announce Commissioning of New Biomethanation Reactor System Pilot Project – GuruFocus.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “California revises Aliso nat gas storage withdrawal rules to ease volatility – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sempra Energy (SRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.