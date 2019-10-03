Ngam Advisors LP Has Boosted Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Position; Davis Selected Advisers Trimmed Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Stake

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) stake by 6.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp acquired 10,608 shares as Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)’s stock declined 6.78%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 170,463 shares with $6.96M value, up from 159,855 last quarter. Archer Daniels Midland now has $21.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 652,040 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM CFO RAY YOUNG MAKES COMMENTS ON OILSEEDS; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S `VERY CONFIDENT’ ON PROSPECTS AMID TRADE OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – SORGHUM SHIPMENTS WERE RESOLD TO ALTERNATIVE MARKETS -ADM; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. SORGHUM FLEET MAKES U-TURN HOURS AFTER CHINA RETALIATES AGAINST U.S. TARIFFS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO SUPPORT NEW STRUCTURE; 16/05/2018 – ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA MAY RISE ONCE TRADE SPAT RESOLVED: ADM; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean […]; 16/05/2018 – ADM FEELS OPTIMISTIC THAT CHINA COULD HELP DRIVE ETHANOL MARGINS TO 30 CENTS TO 40 CENTS OVER MEDIUM TERM -CFO; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – GREG MORRIS WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OILSEEDS BUSINESS UNIT, WHICH WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED; 17/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 17)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased Oracle Corp. (ORCL) stake by 5.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers sold 141,168 shares as Oracle Corp. (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 2.62M shares with $149.53 million value, down from 2.77 million last quarter. Oracle Corp. now has $178.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 4.72M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels-Midland has $5600 highest and $5100 lowest target. $51’s average target is 29.21% above currents $39.47 stock price. Archer-Daniels-Midland had 9 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, July 19. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) rating on Monday, April 29. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $5100 target.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. 5,457 shares valued at $199,990 were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R on Tuesday, August 6. Young Ray G bought 6,000 shares worth $256,542.

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) stake by 4,219 shares to 70,352 valued at $6.31M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) stake by 8,858 shares and now owns 61,788 shares. Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 33,484 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability owns 55,057 shares. City holds 6,887 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 13,000 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Inc reported 8,312 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Korea Invest Corporation holds 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 1,400 shares. Blackrock invested 0.07% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Serv stated it has 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Massmutual Company Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 325 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.11% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 6,509 are owned by Moors & Cabot. Brookfield Asset Mgmt has 153,666 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 463,563 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Bartlett & Communication Ltd Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 350 shares.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (NYSE:ADM) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ADM Joins Forces with LG Chem to Develop Sustainable Technology for Superabsorbent Polymers Used in Diapers – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy for October – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Glencore Agriculture Limited joins ADM, Bunge, Cargill, COFCO International and LDC in industry-wide initiative to modernize global agriculture commodity trade operations – PRNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADM manipulated cash ethanol market, lawsuit alleges – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Davis Selected Advisers increased Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 6.65 million shares to 7.47 million valued at $357.77M in 2019Q2. It also upped Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) stake by 62,409 shares and now owns 13.84 million shares. New Oriental Education & Tech Adr (NYSE:EDU) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $55 lowest target. $60.45’s average target is 12.82% above currents $53.58 stock price. Oracle had 24 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, September 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, September 12. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5900 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, September 12.