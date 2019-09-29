Ngam Advisors LP Decreased Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Position; Owens Corning (OC)’s Sentiment Is 0.88

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) stake by 59.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 20,965 shares as Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)’s stock rose 5.44%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 14,145 shares with $759,000 value, down from 35,110 last quarter. Texas Roadhouse Inc now has $3.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 526,720 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C

Owens Corning (OC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 117 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 133 sold and reduced their positions in Owens Corning. The hedge funds in our database now own: 99.47 million shares, up from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Owens Corning in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 99 Increased: 74 New Position: 43.

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70M for 27.78 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold TXRH shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 59.73 million shares or 3.65% less from 61.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Communication Inv Adviser Lc holds 21,275 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 502,175 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mariner Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 363,749 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 79,828 shares. Renaissance Gp Ltd invested in 0.02% or 8,197 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation Co holds 6,988 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 93,859 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 132,958 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company accumulated 41,749 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Psagot Inv House Limited reported 1,640 shares. Balyasny Asset Llc has invested 0.17% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). 400 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Inc Oh invested in 0.16% or 259,837 shares. Brinker Capital stated it has 0.03% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Roadhouse Is Finally Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Texas Roadhouse’s (NASDAQ:TXRH) 147% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,439 activity. Another trade for 18,900 shares valued at $992,439 was bought by ZARLEY JAMES R.

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Zebra Techs Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stake by 2,868 shares to 18,535 valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) stake by 8,236 shares and now owns 59,317 shares. Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) was raised too.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.19M for 10.42 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.80 billion. It operates in three divisions: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. It has a 13.41 P/E ratio. The Composites segment makes, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and makes and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc holds 16.06% of its portfolio in Owens Corning for 3.80 million shares. Park Presidio Capital Llc owns 1.30 million shares or 9.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Long Pond Capital Lp has 5.61% invested in the company for 3.21 million shares. The Connecticut-based Sasco Capital Inc Ct has invested 4.19% in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 3.51 million shares.