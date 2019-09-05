Ngam Advisors LP Decreased By $3.61 Million Its Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Holding; Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) SI Increased By 34.39%

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) stake by 83.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 66,895 shares as Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)’s stock declined 1.96%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 13,491 shares with $736,000 value, down from 80,386 last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares now has $2.66B valuation. The stock increased 3.08% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 546,938 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500.

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) had an increase of 34.39% in short interest. MLVF’s SI was 46,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 34.39% from 34,600 shares previously. With 6,300 avg volume, 7 days are for Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF)’s short sellers to cover MLVF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.47. About 3,785 shares traded. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) has declined 13.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MLVF News: 16/05/2018 – Malvern International PLC Acquisition & Placing; 27/04/2018 – Malvern International 2017 Pretax Loss Narrows By 47%; 25/04/2018 – Malvern Bancorp 2Q EPS 31c; 20/04/2018 DJ Malvern Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLVF)

More notable recent Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Board Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Announces New Hires for Private Banking – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “In fast-growth mode, Malvern Bancorp targeting Delaware, Quakertown – Philadelphia Business Journal” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Jamie Barrett to Its Board and Acknowledges Board Retirement – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 09, 2018.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking services and products to consumer and business clients in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $167.20 million. The firm offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It has a 17 P/E ratio. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.51, from 3.57 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tuesday’s ETF Movers: SIL, KRE – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For IWD – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raymond James downgrades BofA, Texas Capital; raises Hilltop – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Capital (TCBI) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.52 EPS, down 7.88% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.65 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $76.45M for 8.70 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.