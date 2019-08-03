Ngam Advisors LP Decreased Analog Devices (ADI) Holding by $2.45 Million as Share Value Rose; Asml Holding N V (ASML) Shareholder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Increased Its Holding by $658,000

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 23,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 120,196 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.65M, down from 143,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $112.68. About 2.40 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The hedge fund held 20,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $219.91. About 536,301 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 8,934 shares to 92,915 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brady (NYSE:BRC) by 10,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 23.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bankshares invested in 0% or 149 shares. Barometer holds 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 2,515 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Kentucky-based Mcf Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il holds 43,110 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Tributary Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 15,100 shares. Woodstock has 16,240 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.57 million shares stake. Quantitative Limited Liability has invested 0.48% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Wetherby Asset Management holds 6,992 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Burke And Herbert Comml Bank And Tru Communication invested in 0.29% or 3,130 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Geode Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.14% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). British Columbia Investment Management stated it has 105,122 shares. Mackenzie has 2,349 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

