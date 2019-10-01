Ngam Advisors LP Cut Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Holding as Market Value Rose; Hite Hedge Asset Management Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Decreased by $11.73 Million as Shares Rose

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 4,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 70,352 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31M, down from 74,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $89.95. About 69,204 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/12/2018 12:43 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/15/2018 09:09 AM; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHWEST GAS, SUB. AT ‘BBB+’, ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/05/2018 03:50 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $754.3 MLN VS $654.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS SEES FY CAPEX $670M; 07/05/2018 – SWX SEES FY OPER INCOME RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, MODESTLY HIGHER; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $670 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 02:09 PM; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/25/2018 04:19 PM

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 59.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 419,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 290,151 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38 million, down from 709,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.46. About 1.80M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel

Analysts await Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SWX’s profit will be $15.21 million for 80.31 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.71% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.