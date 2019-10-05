Ngam Advisors LP Cut Its Caci International (CACI) Position; Ws Management Lllp Has Decreased By $686,510 Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake

Ws Management Lllp decreased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 6.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ws Management Lllp sold 12,482 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Ws Management Lllp holds 186,720 shares with $10.43 million value, down from 199,202 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $39.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 4.45 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR TO COMBINE; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PREPARING TO SHUT ALKYLATION UNIT FOR WORK; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS PROPOSED INCREASE IN CUSTOMS DUTY IS LIKELY TO INCREASE INFLATION – MINUTES

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased Caci International Inc (CACI) stake by 4.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 2,344 shares as Caci International Inc (CACI)’s stock rose 13.22%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 55,519 shares with $11.36 million value, down from 57,863 last quarter. Caci International Inc now has $5.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $228.41. About 95,959 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 25/04/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – AWARDED $145 MLN TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS RATINGS OF CACI INT’L INCLUDING CFR OF Ba2, OU; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q Rev $1.12B; 18/03/2018 – CSRA Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal From CACI International; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR, AND ACCRETIVE IN FY 2020; 18/03/2018 – CACI: PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA FOR $44.00-SHR; 28/03/2018 – CSRA SAYS CACI NOTIFIED CSRA IT WAS WITHDRAWING CACI PROPOSAL; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts CACI International’s Sr Scd Crdt Fclty ‘BB+’ (RR: 3); 18/03/2018 – CACI RAISES FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS IT’S CONFIDENT ITS PROPOSAL IS SUPERIOR

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $9000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $70.57’s average target is 16.18% above currents $60.74 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Friday, May 17. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $7500 target. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform”. Jefferies maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $7500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $82 target. Cowen & Co downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Friday, May 10. Cowen & Co has “Market Perform” rating and $6500 target. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 9. Raymond James maintained the shares of MPC in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.01 billion for 9.80 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750 worth of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 8,920 shares. Moreover, Umb Retail Bank N A Mo has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 29,154 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The reported 0.08% stake. Spectrum Mngmt Group owns 2,000 shares. Cooperman Leon G has 1.09% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Focused Wealth Inc has 0.05% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Snow Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.55% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 421,949 shares. 3.34M were reported by Charles Schwab Investment. Fincl Architects Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Westpac Banking Corp reported 159,246 shares. South State owns 10,370 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation accumulated 409,021 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 804 were accumulated by Covington Cap. Boston Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.59% stake. Cls Invs Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 45 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 14,096 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 2,464 shares. 1,243 were reported by Ls Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company. Shelton Capital reported 0.02% stake. Mackenzie Fincl reported 32,711 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co has 47 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Us Incorporated holds 23,775 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 55,545 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 63,541 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 2,373 are owned by First Citizens State Bank Tru. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 4,394 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.2% stake. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) or 81 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 502 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hrt Fincl Limited Company invested 0.09% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Among 6 analysts covering CACI Int`l (NYSE:CACI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CACI Int`l has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $241.14’s average target is 5.57% above currents $228.41 stock price. CACI Int`l had 11 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CACI in report on Wednesday, September 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”.

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 27,083 shares to 388,644 valued at $63.83 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) stake by 45,002 shares and now owns 219,038 shares. Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) was raised too.