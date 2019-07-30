Ngam Advisors LP Cut Its Ares Capital (ARCC) Holding as Share Price Rose; As Cameco (CCJ) Market Valuation Declined, Black Creek Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $4.13 Million

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 27.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 458,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99 million, down from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 1.09 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 375,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.71M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.93M, down from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61B market cap company. It closed at $9.12 lastly. It is down 13.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED

Since February 20, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $98,477 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr also bought $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mettler Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) by 1,131 shares to 16,227 shares, valued at $11.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 70,286 shares to 9.89M shares, valued at $234.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $19.79M for 45.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

