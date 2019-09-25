Ngam Advisors LP Cut Intl Paper Company (IP) Stake by $1.44 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Starbucks (SBUX) Shares Rose While West Coast Financial Has Cut by $479,823 Its Holding

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Intl Paper Company (IP) by 24.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 33,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 104,452 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, down from 137,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Intl Paper Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 2.66M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Takeover Offer (5); 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP; 26/04/2018 – International Paper Says It Has Options If Smurfit Bids Fails; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Looks to M&A After Spurning International Paper’s Takeover Bid; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS “EXECUTED WELL IN A HEAVY OUTAGE QUARTER AND MANAGED THROUGH WEATHER RELATED DISRUPTIONS, DISTRIBUTION CHALLENGES”; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at 2018 Vertical Research Partners Global Materials Conference; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER CO. STATEMENT ON POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc analyzed 5,781 shares as the company's stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 112,049 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.39 million, down from 117,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $108.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $90.35. About 4.03 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.26 million for 10.34 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Camping World, Cleveland-Cliffs, Coupa, Dollar General, DuPont, Nike, Roku, StoneCo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IP Stock’s Earnings Pop Could Reverse Quickly – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

