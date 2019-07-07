Ngam Advisors LP Cut Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake by $2.31 Million; As Kla (KLAC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Psagot Investment House LTD Has Boosted Holding

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 861.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 15,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,820 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 1,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $117.9. About 794,629 shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.02; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Raise About $1B in New Long-Term Debt Financing to Complete Share Repurchase; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor: Orbotech Transaction Has Equity Value of About $3.4B; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 14,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 223,514 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.70M, down from 238,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 1.71M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table)

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 543,088 shares to 946,788 shares, valued at $61.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR) by 20,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,978 shares. Bessemer Limited Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 314 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0.15% or 114,194 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 10,766 shares. Benedict Advsrs Incorporated reported 26,144 shares. American Asset Mgmt Inc has 2,000 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Incorporated Pa invested in 3.74% or 205,623 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 13,524 shares. Godshalk Welsh Management has 1.67% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Page Arthur B accumulated 30,073 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 6.7% or 52,016 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtn Ltd Co accumulated 0.2% or 1,991 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,256 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, January 22. The insider Ayala John sold $966,713. 36,364 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $5.42 million on Thursday, February 14. Black Maria had sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629 on Friday, February 8. 6,035 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Utilities(Xlu) (XLU) by 117,456 shares to 982,948 shares, valued at $57.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 4,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,695 shares, and cut its stake in Costco(Cost) (NASDAQ:COST).

